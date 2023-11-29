Bayern goalkeepers Neuer, Ulreich sign contract extensions

Berlin, Nov 29 Germany international goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and his back-up Sven Ulreich have extended their Bayern Munich contracts until 2025, the team announced.

37-year-old Neuer returned from a 331-day injury lay-off at the end of October against Darmstadt and conceded only seven goals in six games before signing a one-year contract extension with the German record champions exactly one month later, reports Xinhua.

"I'm happy to stay at FC Bayern for another year. After my long injury, I'm back on track," said Neuer, who lifted 11 titles with the Bavarians. "I really enjoy being on the pitch with this team. I am convinced that together with our supporters we can achieve our big goals in the next few years, and of course that includes the Champions League final in Munich in 2025. Knowing Sven is still by my side makes it all the nicer."

Ulreich has proved himself a reliable replacement for Neuer, who was sidelined with a leg fracture after a skiing accident. The 35-year-old first joined Bayern in 2015 and has since made 98 senior appearances for the club.

"When I joined Bayern from Stuttgart in 2015, I never thought I would stay here for so long. I have now extended until 2025 and will continue to do my part to achieve our goals. I have had much more in common with Manuel than just a passion for football, we are friends," Ulreich told the club's website.

Titleholders Bayern sit two points adrift of leaders Bayer Leverkusen in this season's Bundesliga and face struggling Union Berlin on Saturday. Thomas Tuchel's men have already confirmed their place in the UEFA Champions League's knockout stage after winning all four matches in Group A so far.

"Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich are simply a dream team. It's fun to watch them at work every day. They support and motivate each other and exemplify the values that characterize Bayern Munich. Ulreich replaced Neuer well during his injury break and we know that we can rely on him. Since his comeback, Neuer has shown that he has lost none of his skills," added Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor