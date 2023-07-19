Bayern Munich sign South Korean defender Minjae Kim on five-year deal

Munich [Germany], July 19 : Bayern Munich has signed South Korean defender Minjae Kim from Italian football club Napoli on a five-year deal.

As per Bayern Munich's website, "Minjae Kim, the South Korean centre-back joins FC Bayern from Italian champions Napoli on a five-year contract until June 30, 2028. We've taken a closer look at the new signing and introduce you to the 26-year-old."

Born in Tongyeong, Kim started his career at third-division outfit Gyeongju KHNP in his homeland. After joining K League 1 side Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, he twice won the league in South Korea. After spells at Beijing Guoan in China and Fenerbahce in Turkey, he joined Napoli in Italy last summer.

The defender won the Serie A title there and scored two goals in 45 competitive appearances. Kim has 49 senior caps for the national team, scoring three goals. He and his country reached the round of 16 at last year’s World Cup, where he started three of the four games. The centre-back also won gold at the 2018 Asian Games with South Korea’s U23s.

As per Bayern Munich's website Minjae Kim said, “FC Bayern is a dream for every footballer. I’m really looking forward to what’s to come in Munich. It’s a new beginning for me. I’ll continue to develop here. In discussions with the club, it was made clear to me from the start how interested they are in me. My first goal is to play a lot of games. In addition, I want to win as many trophies as possible.”

Jan-Christian Dreesen, FC Bayern CEO said, “Minjae Kim has developed extremely well, winning the Serie A title with Napoli last season and being voted the best defender in the league. He impresses with his physical presence, as well as his mentality and speed. We’re pleased he can immediately take part fully in pre-season and firmly believe that he will also excite our fans with his style of play.”

