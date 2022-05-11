Berlin to host UEFA Euro 2024 final, opening game to take place in Munich

The UEFA Executive Committee has approved the match schedule for UEFA Euro 2024, which will take place across ten cities in Germany from June 14 to July 14, 2024.

The opening game of Euro 2024 will take place at the Munich Football Arena, and the final will be held at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

Hosts Germany will be the first team in Group A and will play the opening game at the Munich Football Arena on June 14, 2024. Further fixtures and kick-off times will be announced around the final draw on 2 December 2023 at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg. The qualifying draw takes place on October 9, 2022, at the Festhalle Frankfurt.

For the first time, sustainability has been included as a criterion in the tournament regulations and, as a consequence, three clusters of venues have been established: 'North/North-East' (Berlin, Hamburg, Leipzig), 'West' (Dortmund, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Cologne) and 'South' (Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart).

Matches in each group will take place only across two clusters, which will reduce travel distances for teams and fans between the host cities, and favours team delegations travelling by train or bus from their basecamps to the match venues during the group stage.

The full tournament regulations will be available on UEFA.com on May 16.

( With inputs from ANI )

