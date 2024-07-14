Bhaichung Bhutia arrives to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding reception

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : Former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia arrived at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai to attend the wedding reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Sunday.

Bhutia, represented India from 1995-2011 at senior level and won several accolades with the side, including the South Asian Football Federation Championship (SAFF) title three times and Nehru Cup twice.

#WATCH | Former India footballer Bhaichung Bhutia at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding reception. pic.twitter.com/NFqdMv6JSS—(@ANI) July 14, 2024

A while ago, celebrities like Ravi Kishan, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Ravindra Jadeja and Arshdeep Singh also arrived at the post wedding function of Anant and Radhika.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

On Saturday, a blessing ceremony was conducted for the newlyweds, wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi also came.

Many respected religious leaders attended the event, including Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth Swami Sadananda Saraswati and Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand, who were warmly welcomed with standing ovations.

