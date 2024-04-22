"Big step towards winning La Liga": Ancelotti opens up on Real's 3-2 win over Barcelona

New Delhi [India], April 22 : Following his side's 3-2 win over FC Barcelona in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Real Madrid manager said that the victory against their arch-rivals will be a "big step" towards winning the Spanish league.

Vinicius Jr, Lucas Vazquez, and Jude Bellingham's goals helped the Los Blancos clinch three important points against FC Barcelona in La Liga on Monday.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Ancelotti said that the Los Blancos need to seal a few more wins in La Liga which will help them prepare for the upcoming UEFA Champions League (UCL) semifinal match against Bayern Munich.

"It's a very big step towards winning La Liga. We've got a big advantage, but we can't lower our guard. We need to pick up a few more points and these games will help us prepare for the Champions League semi-finals," Ancelotti was quoted by Real Madrid's website as saying.

The Italian head coach added that the forwards have put in a "huge effort" during the El Clasico match.

"Vinicius didn't like coming off and wanted to keep going. The forwards have put in a huge effort, especially after the last game. We always ask the forwards to defend and work for the team. They're the fastest, they try to attack deep and they use a lot of energy. I understand that he wanted to continue, but we had to bring fresh legs on," he added.

When asked about Jude Bellingham, the head coach added that the English midfielder's goal will be crucial in the league.

"Bellingham arrived at the right time. He put in a lot of hard work, a lot of effort and he hadn't scored for a long time. He scored a goal today that could be crucial for the league," he added.

After the win, Real Madrid stand at the top of the La Liga standings with 81 points. They have clinched 25 wins after playing 32 La Liga games. In their upcoming game, Ancelotti's men will take on Real Sociedad.

