Biggest upsets of 2022 in football world

Saudi Arabia defeat Argentina 2-1



Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history as they came from behind to stun two-time winners Argentina in a fantastic Group C opener in Lusail at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup.At full-time, in wild scenes, their players dropped to the turf, prayed, hugged and screamed into the sky as the bench charged on to the pitch to join them, weaving their way past disconsolate Argentina players.

Japan stun Germany 4-1

In what was unarguably the second-biggest upset of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Japan stunned 4-time world champions Germany in a Group E match on Wednesday. Germany had taken the lead early in the first-half, thanks to an Ilkay Gundogan penalty. In the second-half, however, Japan upped the temp and scored two goals to bag a historic win.

South Korea defeats Portugal 2-1

Hwang Hee-chan gave South Korea a sensational injury-time victory over Portugal in what was the biggest upset of FIFA World Cup 2022.Hwang ran onto Son Heung-min's pass in the 91st minute to round off a rapid break and start wild celebrations from his side's fans in the stands.

Japan defeats Spain 2-1

Japan's win over Spain led them to win its group for the first time in history. The Samurai Blue's victory sent them to the round of 16 for the second straight World Cup and the fourth time in the last six tournaments. Japan went on to fall to Croatia in penalty kicks in the round of 16 as it was seeking its first knockout stage win in history.