Blue Tigresses' squad for Uzbekistan friendlies announced

New Delhi [India], May 27 : The 23-member India Senior Women's Team squad for the two international friendly matches against Uzbekistan was announced on Monday.

The Blue Tigresses are currently camping in Hyderabad, where they are preparing for the two upcoming games in Tashkent, which will be played on May 31 and June 4.

Starting off with a list of 30 probables, the Blue Tigresses trained at Sreenidi Deccan FC's home ground, Deccan Arena for two weeks, before head coach Langam Chaoba Devi narrowed down to the eventual squad of 23, who will travel to the Uzbek capital on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, the Blue Tigresses had finished runners-up in the Turkish Women's Cup, behind Kosovo, in a quadrangular tournament that also featured Estonia and Hong Kong.

The Blue Tigresses will begin their camp in Bhubaneswar from July 30 onwards.

India are set to face Japan (October 26), Vietnam (October 29), and hosts Uzbekistan (November 1) in Group C of the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers, with the matches slated to be held between October 26 and November 1 at the JAR Stadium and the Bunyodkor Stadium, in Tashkent.

Earlier this year, the Blue Tigresses secured qualification for Round 2 of the Olympic Qualifiers by defeating the Kyrgyz Republic (5-0 and 4-0).

India Women's Team Squad:

Goalkeepers: Shreya Hooda, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Moirangthem Monalisha Devi.

Defenders: Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Sanju, Hemam Shilky Devi, Juli Kishan, Astam Oraon, Aruna Bag, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi.

Midfielders: Karthika Angamuthu, Kaviya, Naorem Priyangka Devi, Neha, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Sangita Basfore, Soumya Guguloth, Anju Tamang.

Forwards: Kajol D'Souza, Karishma Shirvoikar, Pyari Xaxa, Serto Lynda Kom.

Head Coach: Langam Chaoba Devi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor