Bologna punish wasteful Lazio in Serie A

Rome, Nov 4 Bologna ended Lazio's winning streak in Serie A as they beat the toothless Biancocelesti 1-0 on home turf thanks to Lewis Ferguson's strike.

Lazio had registered three consecutive wins in Serie A and ranked seventh before Friday, one point ahead of Bologna, Xinhua reports.

The away side strung together a run of plays in the first half and was close to breaking the deadlock in the sixth minute when Taty Castellanos saw his header hit the woodwork.

Bologna went ahead right after the break when Joshua Zirkzee's smart pass found Ferguson, who placed a right-footed effort into the net, which was enough for them to wrap up three points.

With the win, Bologna temporarily sit sixth with 18 points, while Lazio dropped to eighth.

