Brahim Diaz delighted with Real Madrid's start to La Liga season

Madrid [Spain], September 8 : Real Madrid's attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz expressed his delight with the way Los Blancos have kicked off the new season in La Liga.

Real Madrid won the opening four games claiming 12 points on offer and ended the international break at the top of the table.

Diaz came on as a substitute in two of their four matches and is yet to provide a goal or an assist in the new season.

Brahim spoke to the club's official media outlet and analysed Real Madrid's great start to the season, "I see the team doing well, wanting more. It's been a very good start, even with a comeback in the first game we played at the Santiago Bernabéu. We're all bringing what we have to bring to the table. We're a team and there is a lot of talent. If that shows on the pitch, it's reflected in the points we have now with four wins out of four."

"I'm ready to help the team and contribute in the minutes I play. The other day I came on at a very good point in the game. The team was doing very well and I did my bit and everything went very well. The coach was happy. He told me to make the most of every minute and to try to shake up the game. And that's what I did," Brahim added.

Brahim further went on to talk about the UEFA Champions League competition. Real Madrid have been placed in Group C alongside Napoli, Union Berlin and Braga. He is looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere of the competition.

"I'm really looking forward to the Champions League anthem at the Santiago Bernabeu. The first game is here and I will enjoy it immensely. We have a busy schedule, with a game almost every three days, but that's good and we're prepared for what's to come. I have no doubt that we will do well because we have lots of talent and an incredible squad," Diaz said.

Real Madrid will begin their UCL campaign against Union Berlin on September 20.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor