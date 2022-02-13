Bundesliga: Bochum shock Bayern Munich 4-2, Leverkusen thump VfB Stuttgart

Bochum came from a Robert Lewandowski goal down to stun leaders Bayern Munich 4-2 in one of the biggest Bundesliga shocks in living memory on Saturday here at Vonovia Ruhrstadion.

The writing appeared to be on the wall when Lewandowski controlled Kingsley Coman's knockdown and fired in on the turn after nine minutes, but Bochum hadn't read the script. Christopher Antwi-Adjei converted Gerrit Holtmann's inch-perfect cross to level, though the hosts did need a goal-line clearance from Cristian Gamboa to prevent Lewandowski restoring Bayern's advantage soon after.

Bochum proceeded to run riot, with Jurgen Locadia scoring from the penalty spot after Dayot Upamecano was adjudged to have handled. Gamboa nutmegged Coman and smashed in an unstoppable third, before Holtmann curled in a sensational fourth towards the end of a wild first half.

Bochum deeper and deeper as the second half wore on, with their resistance breached in the 75th minute when Lewandowski volleyed in following a half-cleared Joshua Kimmich free-kick. But Bochum held on for a famous win that takes them six points clear of the relegation play-off spot after 22 rounds of fixtures.

Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen maintained their impressive Bundesliga winning run and strengthened their grasp on third place after goals from Moussa Diaby, Amine Adli, Florian Wirtz and Patrik Schick helped the hosts see off a stubborn VfB Stuttgart 4-2.

Leverkusen are now the Bundesliga's form side of 2022 with 13 points from five games.

Diaby's 10th goal of 2021/22 means he now scored more times this season than in his first two Bundesliga campaigns combined (9).

