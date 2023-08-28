"Came here with serious intent to win trophies at East Bengal FC": Defender Jordan Elsey

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 28 : East Bengal FC defender Jordan Elsey has revealed that he aims to win titles during his time with the Kolkata club.

The Australian defender has been impressive since joining the Red and Gold Brigade from Perth Glory, becoming quite a familiar face among the fans. The 29-year-old opened the scoring for East Bengal FC when they secured a 2-1 victory over Gokulam Kerala FC in the second quarter-final on Friday.

During an interaction with the East Bengal FC media team, Elsey opened up about his experience with the club so far. He expressed his joy and gratitude for the love and support from the fans, particularly following the derby victory.

“My experience so far has been very enjoyable. I spoke to a lot of friends before coming here and they told me about the fans: how passionate and crazy they are. I thought, 'How crazy can it really be?' But during this Derby, I truly felt the intensity of the fans' emotions,” Elsey told the East Bengal FC media.

“From the moment I arrived, I've felt a strong connection with the fans. I'm determined to perform well for this team in this city. Yeah, it's been a very enjoyable experience,” the defender added.

East Bengal FC kept their first clean sheet of the season during their victory in the Kolkata derby. The performances of Lalchungnunga and Elsey were instrumental in achieving this feat. Despite Mohun Bagan Super Giant enjoying a significant share of ball possession and creating several scoring opportunities, the Red and Gold defence remained resolute.

Carles Cuadrat's East Bengal FC is still a work in progress; however, the Spaniard might have uncovered a solution to the team's longstanding defensive issues. The partnership between Nunga and Elsey also hints at the potential for them to further enhance each other's capabilities as a duo.

“I think I have a great partnership with everyone in the team. It's always hard coming to a new team and getting used to everyone's personalities and different sorts of traits like that. But me and Nunga getting along very well, both on and off the field,” Elsey stated.

“I believe that the connection off the field is sometimes even more important. So, yeah, it helps when we're staying in the same hotel and we eat breakfast and lunch together. So, it's been really good (experience),” he further added.

East Bengal FC have a rich history, but they haven't lifted any trophies for a long time. However, they now have the opportunity to change that narrative as they are currently just two steps away from glory.

The Red and Gold will be facing NorthEast United in the first semi-final of the Durand Cup, striving eagerly to secure their spot in the final.

The Australian player remains resolute in his goal and emphasizes his eagerness to claim silverware with East Bengal FC.

“In my initial interview (upon arriving in the city), I mentioned that I wasn't here for a holiday. I know it (sounds) cliché and that, but I definitely came here with a serious intent to win trophies with East Bengal. Right from the first two weeks of being here, I've had that feeling within me, and I can sense it in the team and among the coaching staff (as well),” Elsey commented.

