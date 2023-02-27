Carabao Cup: Manchester United Trophy drought ends after 5 years

Manchester United finally got their hands on the silverware after cruising through the Carabao Cup final with a 2-0 victory against Newcastle United. First-half goals from Casemiro and an own goal from Sven Botman were enough to secure their first trophy after their successful Europa League campaign under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

On the other hand, Newcastle was looking to get their first trophy in 69 years and after that loss, their search still continues. Manchester United had a nervy start to the game as the Portuguese right-back Diogo Dalot got booked inside the first 10 minutes of the game. The Red Devils finally got their nerves settled as Wout Weghorst got their first shot on the target from inside the box forcing Loris Karius to make an easy save.

The game started to open up as both teams began their hunt for the first goal. Newcastle had their best as their star Frenchman Allan Saint-Maximin turned Diogo Dalot inside out to force a brilliant save out of David De Gea. With chances of scoring a goal looming around all over the pitch, The Brazilian wall rose to the occasion. It was De Ja Vu for United fans as Casemiro scored the opening goal from a set piece.

Moments later the most in-form man in Europe Marcus Rashford doubled the lead as Weghorst slipped the ball between two defenders to find Rashford whose shot got deflected and ended in the back of the net. Initially, the goal was given to him but later on it was deemed as Sven Botman's own goal.

After going two goals down Newcastle had their moments to get back into the game. Dan Burn missed a simple header following Tripper's cross to reduce the deficit by a goal. Newcastle went on to dominate the second half but their chances were either blocked by the reliable defensive pair of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez or De Gea pulled out some breathtaking saves to maintain their lead.

In the end, Manchester United got their hard-earned victory and lifted the trophy in front of their fans at Wembley Stadium. While talking to Sky Sports Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag said: "You have to win the first [trophy] and that is what we did today. You can take inspiration from this, but also more confidence. We are still at the start [of the process] to restore Man United to where they belong. We showed the right spirit - we fought and gave everything, as a team. It wasn't always the best football but it was effective. There is a hunger and desire for trophies."

With his statement, he has made it clear that Manchester United will look to claim more trophies this season.

( With inputs from ANI )

