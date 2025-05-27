"Chapter is over": Cristiano Ronaldo hints at Al-Nassr exit

Al-Ahsa [Saudi Arabia], May 27 : Cristiano Ronaldo scored, but Al Nassr lost what could be his last-ever game for the club by 2-3 to Al Fateh on Monday in the Saudi Pro League. Following the match, the football icon hinted at an exit from the Saudi club, which he joined from Manchester United in 2023.

With his goal, Ronaldo took his goal tally in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 season to 25, earning him the second successive 'Golden Boot' award after he got the honour in the 2023-24 season with 35 goals, as per Goal.com.

After the match, he hinted at leaving the club but continuing as a footballer, posting on his Instagram, "This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

In 111 appearances for the club since 2023, he has scored 99 goals, with 74 of them coming in 77 appearances in the Saudi Pro League. He joined the club in January 2023, becoming the world's richest footballer in the process.

He won the Saudi Pro League 'Player of the Month' during February 2023 with eight goals and two assists. In the 2023-24 season, with his tally of 35 goals, he created a new goal-scoring record in the Saudi Pro League, outdoing 34 goals by Abderrazak Hamdallah in 2019, as per Olympics.com.

Al Nassr in 2023 secured their first Arab Club Champions Cup thanks to a brace by the legend in the title clash against arch-rivals Al Hilal.

Al Nassr is Ronaldo's fifth club after stints with Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, which saw him secure several titles and accomplishments across the world.

As per Goal.com, his next move could take him to the USA's Major League Soccer or his first-ever club, Sporting CP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor