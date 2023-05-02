Chelsea face Arsenal in crucial match as it seeks to stave off elimination

London [United Kingdom], May 2 : Arsenal, after a heart-shattering 4-1 defeat from Manchester City, will be looking to give it all in their next match against Chelsea.

The Premier League table has seen a change and the City is now at the top spot after a 2-1 win over Fulham.

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland became the first top-flight player to score 50 goals in all competitions since 1931 after he scored from the penalty spot against Fulham.

Chelsea are going through a difficult phase They haven't won a match in their last 10 encounters (all competitions). Lampard's homecoming was not so glorious after he failed to register a win in his last five Premier League matches.

Their goal-scoring drought is also a worry. It looks like Chelsea is in desperate need of a Number 9 who could put the ball in the back of the net for them. Kai Havertz is handling the position well for the time being but lacks the natural goal-scoring instinct.

From now on, all the matches are a do-or-die for Chelsea. Also, their current finish in this season will have an impact on their next season and as things stand it looks impossible for them to qualify for the UEFA Conference League.

The Gunners stumbled upon their achievements as they drew their last three and lost once against their arch-rivals Manchester City, dropping nine crucial points in the title race.

Arsenal would be facing Chelsea on May 3, Newcastle United on May 9 and Brighton Hove & Albion on May 14. These teams can upset Arsenal's title charge.

In the Premier League, Arsenal and Chelsea have faced each other 60 times, out of which the Gunners have won 23 matches and the Blues have won 20 matches while 17 matches ended in a draw.

Players to watch out for from Arsenal's side include Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka as the two have been performing consistently.

The return of N'golo Kante in the team would stabilize the playing style and Chelsea will look to use its attacking options at full potential.

