Chelsea takeover by Todd Boehly group to be completed on Monday

Chelsea FC on Saturday confirmed that Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium takeover of the Premier League club is expected to be completed on Monday.

After months of negotiations, the deal was approved on Wednesday after the UK government received legal guarantees that Roman Abramovich - who has had his UK assets frozen - will not benefit from the sale.

In an official statement, the north-London based club stated: "Chelsea Football Club can confirm that a final and definitive agreement was entered into last night to sell the Club to the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium."

"It is expected that the transaction will be completed on Monday. The Club will update further at that time," the club added.

Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich put Chelsea, which he purchased in 2003, up for sale on March 2.

( With inputs from ANI )

