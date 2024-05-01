Chennaiyin FC extend contract of goalkeeper Samik Mitra until 2027

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 1 : Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday announced that Samik Mitra has signed a contract extension that will keep the goalkeeper at the club till 2027.

Mitra joined the Marina Machans from Indian Arrows in 2020 and has played a total of 22 matches for the team in all competitions, keeping clean sheets in three games.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper from Siliguri has become a force to be reckoned with between the posts and has played a crucial role in the team's success on many occasions. With immense potential, head coach Owen Coyle expresses confidence in Mitra's abilities to continue playing for the team in the forthcoming season.

"We believe in giving chances to youngsters at the club, and Samik Mitra is someone who has great potential. He is young, and we have already seen his capabilities in the matches that he has played for the team. It's important that such talented players stay at the club, and I believe that he can continue to grow with the team," head coach Owen Coyle was quoted in a release from Chennaiyin FC as saying.

Mitra made four appearances for the club in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season and looks to deliver quality performances for the team in the upcoming season as well. He also spent his early days at Chennaiyin FC, joining the club's U-18 team in 2017 and playing there during his formative years, where he acquired the necessary skills before departing for the Indian Arrows in 2019.

"I am really excited for another season with Chennaiyin FC. We qualified for the playoffs this season and want to do even better in the coming year. This club is the right place for me to grow and learn from some of the best coaches and players in the country. I have grown a lot in the last few years and want to continue the upward trajectory in my career," commented Mitra after committing to the club for another year.

The goalkeeper has shown remarkable resilience and also played 15 matches for the B team, keeping four clean sheets before moving to the first team of Chennaiyin FC.

