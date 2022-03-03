Chennaiyin FC look to end season on winning note against ATK Mohun Bagan

Chennaiyin FC might be out of the title race, but the two-time champions will be hoping to conclude their campaign with a win against ATK Mohun Bagan in their final 2021-22 Indian Super League game at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Thursday.

Talking to the media ahead of the game, Chennaiyin FC head coach Syed Sabir Pasha said his side will be aiming to garner full points from Thursday's contest and end the season on a positive note.

"We know that ATK is going to come all out and they are already a good side, they have been scoring goals and they are a team which is trying to win the championship. But we will go with a positive approach and get some points out of it. We will try our best," Pasha said in a statement.

The Marina Machans, currently positioned eighth in the standings, registered five wins this season. Pasha, a former India international, however, lauded his players for the character they have shown in adversity throughout the season.

"The team stayed united when we went through losses. In that way the boys have shown character, they are trying to give their best. Those are the positives which we can take from this year."

According to Pasha, the side lacked in some of the departments but they have identified the grey areas to work upon ahead of next season.

"If you ask me about the summary of this year, I must admit we have not done well. There are many departments where we have to improve, especially in defence. We can't concede so many goals. I think there were some loopholes this year which we have identified and we have to strengthen in those areas," the 49-year-old coach added.

In their previous outing this season, Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan played out a 1-1 draw with Vladimir Koman getting on the scoresheet the Marina Machans.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor