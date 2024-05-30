Chhangte aims to make Chhetri's farewell memorable in India vs Kuwait Qualifier

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 30 : India winger Lallianzuala Chhangte is hoping to make decorated forward Sunil Chhetri's last game a memorable one and hopes to assist the veteran striker in his final appearance on the international stage.

India's upcoming clash against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup Qualifying match on June 6 at the Salt Lake Stadium has significant importance for Indian football fans. The game will mark the last appearance of legendary captain Chhetri in Indian colours.

Chhangte is looking forward to making it a memorable game and honouring Chhetri for his illustrious career in his last game as the team continues to gear up for the clash.

"Apart from that, with this game, we can honour Chhetri bhai as well because he deserves to win this. But he can't do it alone. He can't score a goal by himself all the time. He can't give an assist by himself all the time. Someone has to step up. So I hope and I believe that it would be me and my other teammates as well," Chhangte told reporters.

"I think everyone will be sad. But looking at all his achievements and all the things that he has achieved we are happy for him as well. We are going to miss him in the dressing room but I hope someone will take his place and responsibility. All the players are now together and we want to make sure that this next match is the most memorable one. The best thing we can do for him is win the game. Everyone is focused, everyone is ready to fight and make the country proud," he added.

It won't be an easy game for India as they continue their hunt for a top-2 spot in the FIFA World Cup Qualifying group. Since 2010, India and Kuwait have faced each other four times. Both have won one match each, and the remaining two were draws.

The 26-year-old acknowledged that a "tough game" lies ahead for the Blue Tigers but feels that the home support will be an advantage for the Indian team.

"We will give everything we will do everything possible on the pitch so hopefully we will take all three points. I am sure we will give our best for the fans and make this a memorable one for Chhetri bhai as well. Kuwait will be a tough game and they have great individuals. But we have an advantage we have our fans. We are fit and we are more than ready to play. We will grab this match with both hands and I strongly believe that we will make history," Chhangte stated.

India are currently second in the table with four points in four matches. They will try to secure a top-two finish in Round 3 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and earn a spot at the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.

The India football team landed on Wednesday in Kolkata with their sights set on the crucial qualifying match against Kuwait.

