Corbett, Golazo march into last eight with contrasting wins

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], July 1 : Corbett FC and Golazo FC secured quarter-final spots from their respective groups in the AIFF Futsal Club Championship 2023-24, while Goal Hunterz FC, Speed Force FC, and JCT Football Academy were left hoping for favourable results from their rivals, after the round of matches at the Swarnim Gujarat Sports University in Vadodara on Sunday.

Corbett FC win a close encounter:

Corbett FC secured the top spot in Group A with an 8-6 victory over Classic Football Academy, a result that also served to rule the latter out of the quarter-final stage of the competition.

A draw would have been enough for Corbett to secure the top spot, but the side from Uttarakhand came out all guns blazing, as they finished their group stage campaign with the perfect record - four wins from as many games.

Malsawmtluanga Pautu (14', 20', 25', 31') scored four, while PC Lalruatsanga (2', 20', 28') netted a hattrick for Corbett FC, with Shivam Yadav (32') adding the final goal. Classic FA came back stronger in the second half, with Chuingampou Kamei (23', 24') scoring a brace, while N Renedy Singh (17'), K Zahir Khan (31'), and Yendrembam Rohit Singh (37') added one each. An own goal by Corbett's Jenishsinh Rana (32') did make things interesting for a while, but Corbett maintained their control over the game and earned their fourth win.

Goal Hunterz FC rout Satvir FC:

Goal Hunterz FC completed a 10-1 rout against Satvir FC on Sunday. With this win, Goal Hunterz kept themselves in contention for the quarter-finals from Group B for now. The Delhi club will hope that Bangalore Arrows beat Electric Veng by four goals or more on Monday, to clear their path to the last eight.

As of now, both Goal Hunterz and Electric Veng are on six points, the latter having played one game less. Bangalore Arrows are on three points. Minerva Academy have already sealed the top spot in the group.

It was a field day for Goal Hunterz, with Sunny Shibu (25', 27', 36', 38') getting four to his name, as Manav Sharma (25', 27') scored two, and Bijoy Gusai (5'), Mukul Singh Shoun (12'), Ansh Gupta (13'), and Abhinav Devanand (20') added one each. Vinay Kumar (35') scored a consolation goal for Satvir FC, who finished at the bottom of the group.

Ibrahim Ali propels Speed Force FC:

Speed Force FC won a thrilling encounter 6-5 against Guwahati City FC to give themselves a chance to qualify for the knockout stages.

Ibrahim Ali was the star of the show, scoring five goals (3', 17', 28', 38', 40') in the game for Speed Force, while Mohammed Ahtesham Ali (20') added one more for the team. Tagru James, on the other hand, led the resistance on behalf of Guwahati City FC, scoring a hat-trick (29', 36', 37' p), as Techi Tara (13') and Kenumdi Siarau (16') scored one each.

Speed Force currently sits at the top of Group C with nine points from four matches, ahead of Ambelim Sports Club, who have the same tally, with a better head-to-head record. However, FC Thyristor, currently third in Group C with six points from three matches, can turn the group on its head if they beat Baroda FA tomorrow. In such a scenario, FC Thyristor and Ambelim FC would take up the top two spots, while Speed Force would slip to third. Anything other than an FC Thyristor win on Monday will see Speed Force and Ambelim make the last eight.

Golazo FC toy with JCT Football Academy:

Golazo FC rendered a severe dent in JCT FA's chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals, while also sealing themselves the top spot in Group D with a 5-0 win on the night.

In a bizarre game that began as a close contest between the two sides in the first half, Golazo benefited from two own goals, the first of which came just seconds ahead of the half-time whistle. Rahul Kumar (20') and Vansh (35') were adjudged to have scored the two own goals, while Stephen Satarkar (21', 22') and Jayesh Sutar (27') did the scoring for Golazo.

While Golazo are top of Group C with nine points from three matches, JCT are left praying for a win for Casa Barwani against former champions Delhi FC on Monday. Delhi FC only need a draw to secure the second spot.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor