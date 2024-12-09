"Could've scored some more...": Mohun Bagan coach after win over NEUFC

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 9 : Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Jose Molina lauded his team's performance after their 2-0 victory over NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) though he said the team could have scored more.

NorthEast United FC on Sunday began the match with energy and created opportunities to take the lead, but goalkeeper Vishal Kaith stood tall, making crucial saves to keep the scores level. Mohun Bagan SG eventually broke the deadlock in the second half with a stunning long-range strike from Manvir Singh, followed by another fine goal from Liston Colaco soon after. Despite relentless efforts from NorthEast United FC, they could not find a way past Kaith, who made six vital saves throughout the game.

The win marked Mohun Bagan SG's seventh triumph of the season, helping them reclaim the top spot in the league standings. Head coach Molina expressed his satisfaction with his team's overall performance and the outcome.

"Today, we did a great job. From Vishal doing some important saves in some key moments until the last moment (including) the players who came in. Great effort from all the players. Great performance, great goals. Maybe we could have scored some more but okay. Happy with the performance, happy with the three points," Molina said in the post-match press conference as quoted by an ISL press release.

Mohun Bagan SG entered the game without key centre-backs Alberto Rodriguez and Subhasish Bose. However, their absence was seamlessly managed by the likes of Asish Rai, Dippendu Biswas, and Ashique Kuruniyan, who delivered strong performances. The defense restricted NorthEast United FC to just five shots on target and secured a clean sheetthe first team to achieve this feat in Guwahati this season.

Molina praised the efforts of Biswas and Kuruniyan and highlighted the depth and competitiveness within his squad.

"I do not want 11 players in my team. I want 26 who try to work, try to help the team. Does not matter who is on the pitch, in every moment we can be sure he can fight, he is going to play well. And in my opinion, I think we are achieving that point. You talked about a big absence today, Alberto and Subashish and Dippendu and Ashique were great. Great performance. Absolutely happy for them because they deserve and are working really hard everyday to prove to everybody the kind of players they are."

I can see that everyday, but the rest of the people cannot. And today they proved to everybody that they are great players, they are ready to play for Mohun Bagan SG and help us win matches. More competition between us (in the squad) and (they) try to be still better. Alberto and Subhashish know they have to work hard everyday to be in the lineup," Molina added.

With this win, Mohun Bagan is at the top with seven wins, two draws and a loss, giving them 23 points. NorthEast United is at sixth spot with four wins, three draws and four losses, giving them 15 points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor