Credit to team for sticking together...: Hyderabad FC's Thangboi Singto after win over Mohammedan

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 27 : Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto credited the whole group for their emphatic 4-0 win against Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday.

A double from Allas Paulista and a goal each from Stefan Sapic and Parag Shrivas handed the Yellow and Blacks their first win of the campaign. The addition of the foreign players made a huge difference but Singto praised the group for pulling through difficult times.

"We had a big struggle. But with the new ownership coming in, the rocky boat has settled down a bit. Supporters supporting us on and off the field have been helping us. So, all the players are believing. Some experienced players like Lenny coming in have helped the younger players. Also, the management believing in us has helped. We are an all-Indian staff and it's not easy but credit to the support staff, medical team for being together. Today there was some luck with us. But we created that luck," Singto said in the post-match press conference as per a press release from ISL.

It was the first time that Hyderabad FC were able to field all four foreigners this season and two of them scored three of their goals in Kolkata. Singto shed light on the selection process that they had followed to pick the players.

"Before signing the players we do some research. This is my ninth season in ISL and when I spoke to them, I really relate to players who are good human beings. So, we are looking at players who will not just contribute to our game, but through their persona can help the team gel together," he said.

"Last season, we had one win and this season in five games, we have one win and a draw. Hopefully, we continue the good work," he added.

The former Kerala Blasters FC assistant head coach was especially delighted for the fans who had waited so long to celebrate a win.

"Very happy for the team, very happy for the players. and for the fans too," he said.

"There was a huge crowd today (at KBK). When we play in Kerala, I feel really happy because they have the yellow army. Also, in derbies (in Kolkata) lots of people come to the stadium. I'm sure when we start winning like this, our fans will also come to watch the games. The fans want excitement, a good game and to win. We are trying to bring our supporters to the stadium with good performances," he added.

Hyderabad FC face another team from Kolkata in their next game as they welcome Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the GMC Balayogi stadium, a game that Singto is looking forward to.

"Next match is against Mohun Bagan SG who are one of the best teams in ISL and we will have to play better than what we did today," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor