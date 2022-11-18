Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2022 opener?

Portugal has suffered a major World Cup scare after Cristiano Ronaldo was forced to pull out of Portugal's training session just days before the start of the tournament. The ace footballer developed a stomach bug which forced him to rest. Ronaldo is racing against time to get fit for his team's first game.

Portugal are scheduled to open their campaign on November 25 against Group H opponents Ghana. Portugal national team manager Fernando Santos will be hoping for his star striker to recover soon and be fit for their opener. Speaking to reporters, Santos explained the Manchester United star's absence and also hoped that he would recover soon. He also revealed that the striker would be missing Portugal’s World Cup warm-up match against Nigeria, scheduled for Friday.

He will be hoping to lead Portugal to their first-ever FIFA World Cup trophy this year."Ronaldo has a gastritis and did not train today in order to recover and rest. It’s a condition that doesn’t help much, as it affects the players a lot, they lose a lot of liquid, they weaken. He won’t be ready for sure", Santos said. Santos was also asked if Ronaldo really had a stomach bug or was it just an excuse after his explosive interview with Morgan. "If it were another player, we wouldn't question it, but yes, he really has gastritis and is in no condition to play", he said.