Dani Ceballos extends his stay with Real Madrid till 2027

Madrid [Spain], June 23 : Real Madrid and Dani Ceballos agreed on an extension to the player's contract, which keeps him tied to the club until June 30, 2027.

The young Spanish midfielder has featured 120 times for Los Blancos' first team over the course of four seasons.

During this period he has won 11 trophies which include 2 European Cups, 3 Club World Cups, 2 European Super Cups, 1 LaLiga title, 1 Copa del Rey and 2 Spanish Super Cups.

Ceballos has also picked up 13 international caps with Spain, being crowned European champion with his country's U19 and U21 teams.

Real Madrid on Thursday also announced Nacho Fernandez's one-year contract extension which will keep him tied to the club until June 30 2024.

The Spanish defender has been a part of Los Blancos' history for the past 22 years. He joined Real Madrid's Under-11s academy side back in 2001.

For the first team, he has featured a total of 319 times. During this time he has won 23 trophies, 5 European Cups, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 3 LaLiga titles, 2 Copas del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups.

The veteran defender hinted at his extended stay in Madrid last week. "I have decided to stay at Real Madrid. There are offers as always but I want to stay one more year, I am so happy about it," he said, according to Goal.com.

He will take up the captaincy armband from the former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema who decided to end his time with the Spanish Giants earlier this month.

The club released an official statement to announce the departure of the striker which read, "Real Madrid CF and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to end his brilliant and unforgettable period as a player for our club. Real Madrid wants to show its gratitude and all its affection for who is already one of our greatest legends."

