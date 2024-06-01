Defender Mehtab Singh set to miss clash against Kuwait in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] June 1 :: Defender Mehtab Singh left the India Senior Men's Team camp in Kolkata because of personal reasons on Friday.

The Blue Tigers camp continues in Kolkata with 26 players.

India's upcoming clash against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup qualifying match on June 6 at the Salt Lake Stadium has significant importance for Indian football fans. The game will mark the last appearance of legendary captain Chhetri in Indian colours.

Chhetri kicked off his professional football journey at Mohun Bagan in 2002. He helped India win the 2007, 2009, and 2012 Nehru Cup, as well as the 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023 SAFF Championship. He also led India to victory in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, which helped India qualify for its first AFC Asian Cup in 27 years.

In a career that spanned over 19 years, the Arjuna Award winner has 94 goals in 150 matches on the international stage. The most-capped Indian footballer is the fourth-highest goal-scorer on the global stage with icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi ahead of him.

It won't be an easy game for India as they continue their hunt for a top-2 spot in the FIFA World Cup Qualifying group. Since 2010, India and Kuwait have faced each other four times. Both have won one match each, and the remaining two were draws.

India are currently second in the table with four points in four matches. They will try to secure a top-two finish in Round 3 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and earn a spot at the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.

The India football team landed on Wednesday in Kolkata with their sights set on the crucial qualifying match against Kuwait.

