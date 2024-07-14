Defending champions Argentina face Colombia in Copa America 2024 final

Florida [US], July 14 : Defending champions Argentina face Colombia in the Copa America 2024 final at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Monday.

The Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 football final starts at 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). In India, there will be no live telecast or live streaming available for ARG vs. COL.

Only for the second time in 48 editions, Copa America has been conducted outside South America, with the United States of America hosting the 2024 tournament.

Uruguay will take on Canada for the third-place match. Argentina is the most successful team in Copa America, with 15 titles each. La Albiceleste (ARG), notably, won the title 12 times in the South American Championship era (1916-1967), while Colombia won their only Copa America title in 2001.

Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 in the 2021 Copa final. Following their 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph, a Copa America 2024 success will make it three major international titles in a row for Lionel Messi and Co.

Lionel Scaloni's Argentina has entered this edition's final unbeaten. La Albiceleste made their 30th Copa America final with a 2-0 win over Canada in the semi-finals. Julian Alvarez and Messi scored the goals.

In the quarterfinals, Argentina beat Ecuador on penalties after winning all three group games without conceding a goal.

Messi will play in his record seventh major final - the most in international football history - if he features against Colombia.

Coached by Argentine Nestor Lorenzo, Colombia is on a 28-match unbeaten run.

Los Cafeteros (COL) defeated Paraguay and Costa Rica while holding Brazil to a draw in the group stage.

Led by James Rodriguez, Colombia then registered a 5-0 win against Panama in the quarterfinal before upstaging Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay in the semis, making it to their third Copa America final.

Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez is leading the Copa America 2024 Golden Boot race with four goals. His compatriot Lautaro Martinez is also in the running with two goals, while Colombia's Jhon Cordoba and Luis Diaz have also netted two goals each.

While the knockout matches in this edition of the Copa headed directly to penalties if teams were level after 90 minutes, the Copa America 2024 final will see extra time.

The two South American teams have played each other 43 times. Argentina has won 26 times, while Colombia has beaten their opponents nine times. Eight matches ended in draws.

In the 2021 Copa America semi-final, the two sides were tied 1-1 before Argentina won the penalty shootout 3-2 to advance to the final.

Colombia's last victory against La Albiceleste came in the 2019 Copa America group stage, when they won 2-0.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor