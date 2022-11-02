Did You Know? Diego Maradona’s Hand of God goal voted worst refereeing decision in World Cup history

Diego Maradona’s infamous Hand of God goal against England has been voted the worst refereeing decision in World Cup history.The Argentine punched the ball into the net for the first goal in the 1986 quarter-final in Mexico.The error wasn’t spotted by Tunisian ref Ali Bin Nasser.It was ranked No1 blunder by 37 per cent.

The goal was illegal under association football rules due to Maradona using his hand, but because the referees did not have a clear view of the play and video assistant referee technology did not exist, it stood to give Argentina a 1–0 lead. Argentina went on to win 2–1, with Maradona scoring a second goal known as the "Goal of the Century", in the route to claiming the World Cup.