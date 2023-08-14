"Disappointed with result, pleased with how we grew in the game": Chelsea boss Pochettino after draw with Liverpool

London [UK], August 14 : Following his side's 1-1 draw with Liverpool to kick off the Premier League campaign, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino, who managed his first-ever game for the Blues, said that though he is disappointed with the result, he is still pleased about how his side grew into the game with time and dominated Liverpool as the game progressed.

Chelsea began their new era under the leadership of manager Mauricio Pochettino with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

"I think we deserved a little bit more overall. We feel pleased, but at the same time disappointed because we wanted to win and we deserved to win, but it is only the beginning," Chelsea Pochettino said after the match according to Sky Sports.

"We have created a very good way to work here and that is important. It is about belief and about work and to trust each other. The connection from day one has been fantastic."

"The fans were always with us. Even in the difficult moment they were there, they never gave up and always believed in the team and the team felt the energy from the crowd. It was difficult from the beginning but how we grew in the game and how we found the way to play and how we started to dominate and push Liverpool deeper and deeper, I am very pleased about everything."

"We need to grow every single day," he concluded.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also said that his side managed to open the door for Chelsea and gave them a chance to get back into the game.

"The start was pretty convincing, we scored two wonderful goals, one was disallowed for offside. We opened up the door for Chelsea, we lost the ball in moments where it was difficult to prepare for it. It gave the game a different direction so we were not in control of the game," said Klopp.

"The second half was more open and more chances for Chelsea but we showed up. It was really intense for both teams and it is a point at Chelsea. From my point of view, it looked like we helped Chelsea get back in the game."

"Our defensive problems [on Sunday] had nothing to do with characteristics of the midfielders, they are a bit more offensive but all of these boys can do what we want them to do. We were too deep as a formation and gave the half spaces away. It is really ok, [Sunday] did not decide where our season will go. let us be positive, this team deserves so much faith and I am really looking forward to the season," he concluded.

Coming to the match, it was Liverpool who took an early lead with an 18th-minute strike by Axel Disasi. But Chelsea debutant wasted very little time in smashing the equaliser in the 37th minute.

Liverpool's attack-minded approach took over the game and Mo Salah struck the bar with a right-footed effort, with the Chelsea defenders having three debutants, including goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Alexis Mac Allister found Salah down the right and Salah played the ball too after a mix-up between Disasi and Reece James, two Chelsea defenders and the scoreline was soon 1-0 for Liverpool.

The first half was action-packed, with goals from Salah for Liverpool and Ben Chilwell for Chelsea ruled out by VAR for tight offsides. Salah felt that he had doubled Liverpool's lead 30 minutes into the game after Trent Alexander-Arnold put him through on goal, but VAR did not rule in his favour.

Chelsea received a new lease of life after that goal and got more attacking in their approach.

In the second half, goalkeeper Alisson rescued the Reds as he pulled out two big saves to deny Chilwell and Nicolas Jackson goals. Both sides looked tired as time progressed and substitutes were introduced eventually. Darwin Nunez failed to score for Liverpool, with his deflected effort going wide of Chelsea's net and Alisson used his large, intimidating frame to deny Mykhailo Mudryk another goal.

The match ended with both sides at 1-1.

