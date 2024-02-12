Douglas Luiz reacts to Manchester United legend Rio Ferdenand's dig at his celebration

New Delhi [India], February 12 : Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz fended off former Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand's who took a dig at his celebration after he scored against The Red Devils at Villa Park.

Luiz levelled the scoreline during Villa's 2-1 defeat on Sunday and pulled off a celebration that pointed out that "carnival time is going in Brazil."

The iconic Rio Carnival is held between February 9 and 11 and Luiz is missing the event as he is currently focused on his duties for Aston Villa in the Premier League.

After the visitors went one up in the game, Luiz levelled the scoreline and took to shimmying in front of United goalkeeper Andre Onana and defender Raphael Varane to celebrate his goal.

However, Scott McTominay turned the tables around with a header to restore United's lead and eventually turned out to be the winning goal.

After the game, Ferdinand took to X and asked Luiz if he was ok as his efforts went in vain. Luiz ensured Ferdinand that he was fine and wrote, "I'm good, thanks it's just carnival time in Brazil"

I’m good, thanks it’s just carnaval time in Brazil 🇧🇷 https://t.co/ncErg0oMV2 — Douglas Luiz (@dgoficial) February 12, 2024

The defeat marked Unai Emery's side five defeats in the last six games with a single victory. Villa will need to bounce back in order to regain their fourth spot after they slipped to fifth.

Coming to the match, United opened the scoreline with Rasmus Hojlund finding the back of the net in the 17th minute of the game.

The game was poised to witness a couple of more goals as both teams went on to attack relentlessly. For Villa, Leon Bailey was the star while Marcus Rashford drove the attacking front for the Red Devils.

Luiz was able to finally level the game with a delightful finish, but Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag brought on McTominay to finish off the game.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor