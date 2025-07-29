DPS RK Puram, Govt. Girls Sr. Sec. School Faridabad win Oriental Cup 2025 titles

New Delhi [India], July 29 : The Oriental Cup Football Tournament 2025 concluded with high drama and emotional victories as Delhi Public School, RK Puram and Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Faridabad emerged champions in the Boys' and Girls' categories, respectively. Heavy morning rains threatened to disrupt the finals here at Dr. Ambedkar Stadium, but after careful assessment, the match commissioner, keeping the well-being of student athletes in mind, decided in consultation with the coaches and organisers to conduct both finals via penalty shootouts.

The final day was graced by Zafar Iqbal, 1980 Moscow Olympic Gold Medalist and former Captain of the Indian Hockey Team, who inspired players with his presence and presented trophies to the winners.

"I extend my sincere congratulations to Fareed Bakshi and the entire team at Oriental Structural Engineers (OSE) for their exemplary efforts in organising such a well-executed and impactful tournament," Iqbal said in a press note.

"Initiatives like these play a vital role in nurturing grassroots football and fostering the next generation of sporting talent. My heartfelt congratulations to both the winners and runners-up for their resilience and outstanding performance," added Iqbal

In the Girls' final, debutants Govt. Girls Sr. Sec. School, Faridabad, defeated two-time champions Sanskriti School in a tense 4-3 penalty shootout, marking a sensational campaign in their maiden appearance. Palak, Nidhi, Tanisha and Somya converted from the spot for Faridabad, while Aditi Chamoli, Amina Abdali, and Azaira Bajaj scored for Sanskriti.

Coach Preeti, overwhelmed by the moment, said, "This was our first time participating, and we honestly didn't expect to reach the finals, but our girls are incredibly talented. They began their journey with us two years ago, and we taught them everything from the basics. We always believed they would achieve something big, and as a coach, I feel incredibly proud today."

In the Boys' final, DPS RK Puram edged past The Mother's International School in a thrilling 5-4 shootout win. DPS players Arhan Gupta, Ayush Ranjan, Afraaj Taeiq, Aarav Pahwa, and Kartik Kashyap held their nerve to seal the title. Amogh Shandilya, Daivik Bejgotra, Dhruv Tuli, and Trigya Chaturvedi converted for MIS, who fell just short.

DPS Head Coach Gobardhan Sahoo praised the tournament's quality and structure, saying, "This tournament is extremely well-organized and gives students a great experience. The facilities are top-notch, and everyone has been very supportive. I also think the decision to go ahead with the penalty shootout, instead of declaring joint winners, was the right one. It gave us a clear winner, and that's always better for the spirit of competition and for motivating young athletes."

Each winning team was awarded a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, along with the Oriental Cup trophy. Runners-up received Rs 50,000, while the winning coaches and runner-up coaches were awarded Rs 30,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

Held from July 21 to July 29, the Oriental Cup Football Tournament 2025 featured 36 participating school teams, 24 in the boys' category and 12 in the girls', from across Delhi-NCR, with matches played in a league-cum-knockout format. Recognised by the Delhi Soccer Association, the tournament has cemented its place as a premier platform for structured school-level football in the capital.

Final Standings - Oriental Cup 2025

Boys' Category

Winner: Delhi Public School, RK Puram

Coach: Gobardhan Sahoo

Runner-Up: The Mother's International School

Coach: Sachin Rawat

Girls' Category

Winner: Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Faridabad

Coaches: Inderjeet and Miss Preeti

Runner-Up: Sanskriti School

Coach: Keshav Chandra Duklan.

