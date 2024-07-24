Durand Cup 2024, Group B Preview: New-look Bengaluru FC look to start afresh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 24 : A brand new football season is on the horizon, with the historic Durand Cup kicking off on July 27.

Group B features Durand Cup 2022 winners Bengaluru FC and I-League winners Mohammedan SC. These two clubs are joined by Inter Kashi FC and Indian Navy FT to complete the group, as per a release by the Indian Super League (ISL).

After a difficult campaign last year, Bengaluru FC have strengthened its squad with the addition of four new foreign players, including title-winning stars like Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Alberto Noguera. The Blues are in a comparatively easier group and will aim to qualify for the knockout stage at any cost.

Mohammedan SC could be the toughest hurdle for Zaragoza's side in Group B. The Black Panthers have retained most of the key players from their I-League-winning squad, including head coach Andrey Chernyshov, who will have a chance to assess his full squad in this competitive tournament ahead of the long season.

Inter Kashi FC have shown promise since its inception last season, finishing 4th in the I-League in its debut campaign. Despite the departure of Carlos Santamarina, with experienced players like Arindam Bhattacharya, and Edmund Lalrindika, and the arrival of Nikola Stojanovic, the Varanasi-based club could present exciting challenges in the group stage fixtures.

Among the teams from the armed forces, the Indian Navy FT will join the other three to complete Group B, the release added.

Bengaluru FC clinched their first Durand Cup title in 2022. They also reached the ISL Cup final and the Super Cup final in the same year but missed the opportunity to seize the ISL and Super Cup trophies. Moreover, the Blues couldn't display their usual performances last season, which saw Spanish head coach Gerard Zaragoza take charge of the team mid-season.

The 2024-25 season will mark Zaragoza's first full season with the Blues, and Bengaluru FC will be determined to bring back their past glory. So far in the transfer window, the Blues have made some positive signings, acquiring ISL Cup winners Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Rahul Bheke, and Alberto Noguera, as well as two Spaniards, Edgar Mendez and Pedro Capo. With a more balanced squad this time, Zaragoza's men will be eager to mark a new chapter in the club's history.

The Black Panthers could be the surprise package in Group B. Playing in front of their home supporters, the last season's I-League champions will now be keen to add the Durand Cup trophy to their cabinet after narrowly missing out in 2021 when they finished as runners-up.

With Russian head coach Chernyshov at the helm and his familiar setup in place, Mohammedan SC will be looking for a positive start to the 2024-25 season.

