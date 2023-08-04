Durand Cup: Historic day for Kokrajhar as Bodoland FC take on Rajasthan United in game three

Kokrajhar (Assam)[India], August 4 : The city is in a celebratory mood as local side Bodoland FC mark a historic day in the region, when they take on Hero I-League side Rajasthan United FC, in a Group F game of the 132nd Durand Cup, at the new and shining SAI stadium.

The first-ever Durand Cup match in Kokrajhar, the third of this edition, is slated for a 2.30 pm kick-off. The match will follow a musical and resplendent opening ceremony infused with local culture and patriotism, all in the august presence of Honourable Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh.

While Rajasthan United FC (RUFC) go into the game as clear favourites, packed stands with vociferous support for the home team are expected. The iconic tournament had its first match played in Kolkata on August 3, 2023, where Mohun Bagan Super Giant put five past the Bangladesh Army Football Team in the opening game.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the 132nd Durand Cup 2023 on the Sony Sports Ten 2 channels as well as live stream on SonyLIV.

The visitors have had some very good results over the past few months, beginning with this very tournament when they shocked Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the previous edition.

Captain Hardik Bhatt speaking a day ahead of the game displayed clarity of thought saying, “Going into our first game of this season, we have our goals set. We’re going to be the Hardest working team in the tournament. And focus on one step at a time. With the aim of winning, clear in our minds. We’re looking forward to playing Bodoland FC. They have a good mix of young talent and experience in their team and it’ll be an interesting challenge for us. We’re focused on being our best selves, and topping the group.”

With a settled squad and an exciting new Ghanaians striker in Richardson Denzel, RUFC will be a tough opener for Bodoland FC.

The home side are the unknown element in the fixture and the tournament. “It’s a great opportunity for us Bodoland FC represent our region on this platform. We have the potential here but we couldn’t have that scope to compete in the higher level earlier. We have the best local talent in the team,” said head coach Daimalu Basumatary of Bodoland FC in the pre-match chat.

He also alluded to striker Ansumana Kromah, the Liberian who is now into his eighth season in India and has over 65 goals to his name playing for various clubs over the years.

The beauty of the Durand Cup is that it brings the wonderful diversity of our regions to the fore and each pursuing the game in their own passionate way. The match between Bodoland FC and Rajasthan United FC is a clash between two such diverse and different cultures.

