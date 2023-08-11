Durand Cup: Odisha FC look to bounce back against Rajasthan United FC

Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], August 11 : Odisha FC face a must-win game when they take on Rajasthan United FC in the Group F fixture of the Durand Cup 2023 at Kokrajhar on Friday.

The young Kalinga Warriors lost their first match against the Indian Army on Monday and now need to turn things around when they face Rajasthan United who will come into the match on the back of a 1-0 win over Bodoland FC.

Group F is finely poised with room for all four teams to enhance their chances of qualification and the game between Odisha FC and Rajasthan United FC thus holds great significance.

Odisha FC looked solid defensively in the match except for the goal they conceded and the experience of captain Rakesh Oram and the likes of Hendry Antonay helped the Bhubaneshwar-based outfit. But they lacked a cutting edge up front and will have to finetune their attacking combination against a solid Rajasthan United FC side who kept a clean sheet in their last match.

Amit Rana’s side will be expected to retain their 4-3-3 shape against Rajasthan but there could be a few changes in personnel to give them more impetus in attack.

Rajasthan on the other hand will look to continue their good work in the first game and give themselves confidence ahead of the I-League season having had a slightly disappointing campaign last time around.

The pressure though will be on Odisha FC who will have to secure a win to get back in the mix for qualification to the next round.

