Early onslaught enables 10-man NorthEast United FC to take three points against Punjab FC

New Delhi, November 23 : NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) scored 2-1 victory against Punjab FC (PFC) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi as an early burst by their frontline paved the way for the Highlanders (NEUFC) to grab three points from this encounter in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25.

Reduced to 10 men due to the sending off of Dinesh Singh in the added time of first half, NorthEast United FC held their defensive line together to sail through the second essay of the game comfortably.

The floodgates for the initial onslaught were laid by the industrious attacking unit of the Highlanders, who took constructive efforts towards stretching the opposition's backline. Star striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie took the onus upon him to assume a free-flowing role and took the ball deep on the left flank, surging ahead and delivering a decisive cross inside the 18-yard box. Whilst the ball landed in the overcrowded penalty area, Guillermo Fernandez reached the right spot at the right time to tap the pass in and secure the advantage for the Highlanders in the 15th minute.

This goal flooded the Highlanders' setup with plenty of confidence and they began exploring their goal-scoring opportunities with greater focus and vigour. Three minutes later, the duo of Buanthanglun Samte and Nestor Albiach joined hands to net the second strike of the evening, a release said.

In a somewhat similar template as the first goal, Samte marched ahead on the inside channel of the left flank and lobbed in a perfectly weighted pass for Nestor who was at the centre of the 18-yard box. The attacker met the ball appropriately, volleying the strike into the top left corner to double his side's lead and get them a considerable few steps ahead in the contest.

The Highlanders' march was halted with Dinesh receiving his second yellow card of the match just as the first half whistle was about to be blown. It compelled head coach Juan Pedro Benali to undertake a more strategic approach in the final 45 minutes, and so his side did - narrowing the game, limiting the opposition's flow of attacks, taking their time in building up play, and not losing possession easily. Punjab FC could find only a late solace through Ivan Novoselec's right footed goal from inside the centre of the box in the 88th minute - but it was too little, too late for the team to take any point away from this match.

Nestor's fantastic goal stole the show this evening, but he ticked most boxes in other aspects of the game as well. The Spaniard made one interception, one goal-scoring chance, and two crosses, in addition to completing 23 out of his 29 attempted passes.

Punjab FC will be squaring off against Mumbai City FC on November 26 in their coming game, whereas NorthEast United FC will next face East Bengal FC on November 29.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor