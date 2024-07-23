East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat outlines "most important thing" ahead of new season

New Delhi [India], July 23 : East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat underlined the significance of winning matches and being competitive as his players gear up for the 2024-25 season with the 133rd edition of the Durand Cup.

The Red and Gold Brigade organized a squad unveiling event on Tuesday ahead of the 2024-25 season. The new signings, along with the rest of the squad members, were present, along with Cuadrat and his coaching staff.

The Spanish manager, who assumed leadership of the club last season, guided them to the finals of the Durand Cup and Super Cup in his debut year.

As he enters his second season with the Kolkata-based club, Cuadrat is now focused on securing trophies across various competitions, including the AFC, ISL, and others.

Reflecting on the changes over the past year, Cuadrat said, as quoted from ISL, "A lot of things have been happening. What is clear is that it was the start of a project, and nobody knew what would be the result of the project. The main difference is that now there is hope, there are things to challenge, and there are competitions to try to fight for."

"I think that one very, very big difference is that last season it was a kind of surprise that the team reached two finals. But this season, if we reach the finals, it won't be a surprise. This is the good dynamic that we have been working on for the last year, and people are believing. That's the most important thing," he explained.

East Bengal FC won the Kalinga Super Cup last season and are set to participate in Asian competitions after nine long years. So far during the ongoing summer transfer window, the Red and Gold Brigade have formed a formidable squad, addressing their willingness to perform better than last season.

The Kolkata-based club has signed ISL 2023-24 Golden Boot winner Dimitrios Diamantakos, ISL 2023-24's top-assists provider Madih Talal, and Durand Cup 2023 Golden Boot winner David Lalhlansanga. They have also retained their core squad from last season. The Spanish head coach also admitted that his squad has versatility and depth, but he doesn't want to feel extra pressure as he has fixed his eyes on bagging silverware this season.

"This is my seventh season in Indian football. I came here in 2016. I have seen lots of situations, lots of games, and lots of players. I can say that it is one of the best squads that I have been managing," Cuadrat remarked.

"Before also, with Bengaluru FC, we had a champion team that scored lots of goals, got very good results, and won trophies. It's true that it's a pleasure to work with so many good players. Of course, we're going to be under pressure; football is to feel the pressure, and it's necessary to fight for victories and go for trophies," he added.

Arguably, East Bengal FC boasts a more balanced squad compared to last season, which will add an extra dynamic to Cuadrat's game plan. The Spaniard also acknowledged that last season his team had to focus more on their defensive aspects to form a tenacious understanding in front of their goal-line to resist the opponent's offensive moves. Moreover, he also shared his pleasure with his players, who desperately implemented his tactics and recorded 10 clean sheets throughout the previous season.

Speaking on his game plan and tactics, Cuadrat said, "I was called set-piece coach when I was at Bengaluru FC. Last season, we didn't score a lot of goals in set-piece. We, as professionals, know what we do. It's true that last season, the main thing was to defend well. For a team that was conceding two goals every game, it became difficult to get points. From the seasons before in which East Bengal FC have been participating in the ISL, I remember results like 6-4, 6-5. But this is not my style, for sure. That means you are doing a lot of bad things with your strategies if you concede so many goals. I am happy that the team understands that. There was an incredible effort from the players. We got a total of 10 clean sheets during the season. Not only the goalkeeper but also the whole team is working hard."

The Spaniard underscored the efficiency of having a stubborn defense line and a sharp attack in their squad to be in the fight for championships.

Sharing his plans ahead of the upcoming season, he said, "In the ISL, the teams become champions that protect their goals and are dangerous in attack. And this is the next step. I'm sure that with the variety that we have now with our offensive options, we are going to be more offensive and create more goal-scoring situations. I'm sure about that," he signed off.

