East Bengal FC retain full-backs Mohamad Rakip, Nishu Kumar

New Delhi [India], June 28 : Indian Super League (ISL) club East Bengal FC announced on Friday that they have retained the services of full-backs Mohamad Rakip and Nishu Kumar.

Rakip has signed a two-year extension with the club that will run until the end of the 2025-26 season. Nishu, who joined East Bengal from Kerala Blasters FC on a one-year loan deal last year, has signed a one-year extension with the Red and Gold Brigade on a permanent transfer.

East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat talked about the retention of their players and said in a statement by the club, "Rakip and Nishu shone in important moments throughout the season, especially at the Kalinga Super Cup. Rakip was not getting enough playing time here before my arrival. However, he gradually made good use of the chances that I gave him and is a much-improved player now. He is still pretty young, and we need to give him more opportunities to grow as a player and develop his numbers in both defence and attack."

"Nishu has gradually been returning to the form that he showed under me at Bengaluru FC, which helped him reach the national team. He was a key member of our Kalinga Super Cup-winning squad. Nishu not only did well in defence but also provided assists in crucial games throughout the season. It's great to retain him for another season," Cuadrat added.

Since joining East Bengal FC in 2022, Rakip has played 38 top-flight matches, besides helping the team in crucial Calcutta Football League games.

The quick right-back was a starter in each of East Bengal FC's five Kalinga Super Cup fixtures and played a vast majority of the team's ISL 2023-24 matches (19).

The former ISL-winner logged 8 interceptions, 18 tackles, 39 successful duels, 9 successful aerial duels, 3 blocks, 49 recoveries, and 29 clearances in ISL 2023-24.

Rakip, now 24, expressed his joy at continuing with East Bengal FC, and said, "East Bengal FC have brought the best out of me. I would love to thank coach Carles (Cuadrat) and the East Bengal FC management for giving me enough playing time. I love this club and will continue giving my best for the fans."

Nishu, on the other hand, was East Bengal FC's joint-top assist provider in the previous season, with three assists across 20 ISL matches. Playing in both left-back and right-back positions, the ambipedal defender made 20 ISL appearances last season, registering 16 interceptions, 67 successful duels, 21 successful aerial duels, 4 blocks, 66 recoveries, and 35 clearances. He also reached the milestone of making 100 ISL appearances last season.

Delighted to extend his stay at East Bengal FC, Nishu said, "I am very happy to continue my journey with the Red and Gold Brigade. I am grateful to coach Cuadrat and the East Bengal FC management for helping me regain my confidence. I'll forever cherish our Super Cup victory and do everything possible to bring more joy to the fans."

