England needs to be on top of their game against Spain in EURO 2024 final, says Jamie Carragher

New Delhi [India], July 14 : Former England footballer Jamie Carragher said that the Three Lions need to be at the top of their game against Spain in the upcoming final match of the EURO 2024.

Spain will take on England in the final match of the EURO 2024 at the Olympiastadion Berlin on Sunday.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher said that England need to put in a performance that they haven't seen in the tournament so far.

"We'll have to be at the top of our game. We will have to put in a performance that we haven't seen from this team in this tournament so far. I think we were fantastic in the first half of the semi-final against Netherlands, and I think we were fantastic in the very first game against Serbia as well," Carragher was quoted by Sky Sports as saying.

He added that England's match against the Netherlands was a 50-50 game.

"I think we'll need more than a good half of football. I think we'll also be asked to defend for long periods in this game as well, that's something we haven't been asked to do throughout this tournament. Everyone we've played, we have been better than, although Holland may have been a 50/50 game," he added.

Carragher added that there will be a lot of questions about England's defence and goalkeeping in the final match and the whole team need to step up as well.

"There will be a lot of questions about the goalkeeper and the back four, and they have been fantastic throughout this tournament. I think today is a step up in class from what we have seen (so far) in this tournament and England will have to step up as well," he added.

Spain confirmed their spot in the final in the tournament after beating France 2-1 in the first semi-final match. Meanwhile, England beat Netherlands 1-2 in the second semi-final match with the help of Ollie Watkins' late goal.

Gareth Southgate's men write their names in the history book as the Three Lions are set to play a final of a major tournament on foreign soil for the first time. The team also is now one step closer to ending their 58-year wait to win a major tournament.

England confirmed their spot in the final of the marquee tournament for the second consecutive time. Last time in EURO 2020, England faced Italy in the final game but failed to get hold of the trophy after a heartbreaking defeat on penalties.

Recapping the Three Lions' previous match against Netherlands, the game started with the Netherlands dominating the first ten minutes of the match. Xavi Simons gave an early lead to the Dutch after his stunning goal outside the English box. Simons picked the ball on the left side of the box and drove it towards the penalty box before unleashing a stunner.

Harry Kane delivered for England after he scored the equaliser in the 18th minute. Kane placed the ball towards the left side of the box, and even though the Dutch goalkeeper jumped on the right side, he had no chance to save the shot.

Ollie Watkins scored the winning goal in the dying moments of the match in the added minutes of the second half. Watkins turned well in the right side of the Dutch box after receiving the ball from Cole Palmer and placed a shot towards the goal from an acute angle, which was impossible for the Netherlands goalkeeper to save it.

