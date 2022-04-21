Erik ten Hag appointed Manchester United's new team manager

Erik ten Hag was confirmed as Manchester United’s men’s first team manager on Thursday. The Ajax head coach agreed to replace interim manager Ralf Rangnick in the summer and has signed a contract until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year.Ten Hag is the fifth full-time manager hired by United in nine years since the retirement of former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

“It’s a great honour to be appointed manager of Man Utd, I’m hugely excited,” said Ten Hag in a statement released by the club after the appointment. “I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve,” he added. According to Sky Sports, ten Hag will reportedly get a sum of £200m to spend on signings this summer, while up to 12 players could be leaving.Manchester United have agreed a £2.5m compensation package with Ajax for Erik ten Hag and his assistant Mitchell van der Gaag.

