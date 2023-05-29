Erling Haaland wins Golden Boot award for Premier League season

Manchester [UK], May 29 : The Premier League 2022/23 season concluded on Sunday and Manchester City won the Premier League title third time in a row. In the last six years, they have won five Premier League trophies. Manchester City's striker Erling Haaland won the Golden Boot award.

Golden Boot is given to a player who has scored the most number of goals in a single Premier League campaign.

The Norwegian striker Erling Haaland scored 36 goals in a single Premier League season.

According to Manchester City website, he has become City's third winner in the history of the Premier League after Sergio Aguero's 26-goal haul in 2014/15 and Carlos Tevez's 20 in 2010/11 that saw him share the award with Dimitar Berbatov.

The 22-year-old has also won the 'Premier League Young Player Title of the Year' and 'Footballer Writers Association of the Year Award.'

Erling Haaland's 36 goals in the 2022/23 Premier League season saw him break the record of Andrew Cole (1993/34 season) and Alan Shearer (1994/95) season. Both of them scored 34 goals in a single Premier League season.

The left-footed striker has scored four hat-tricks in this Premier League season, which made him the first player in the history of the Premier League to score three consecutive hat-tricks.

His first hat trick came against the Wolves. Second hat-trick against Crystal Palace, third against Nottingham Forest and fourth against Manchester United.

"He became the record holder for most goals in all competitions by a player at a Premier League club when he passed Mo Salah and van Nistelrooy's best totals of 44," according to the Manchester City website.

Manchester City signed Haaland from the German club Borussia Dortmund on July 1 in 2022.

For Borussia Dortmund, Haaland scored 86 goals in 89 games. He managed to win the German Cup and won the Bundesliga Player of the Season award in 2020/21.

Haaland signed a five-year deal to join Manchester City in 2022 from Borussia Dortmund for £51.2 million. He will stay at Manchester City till 2027.

"I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons. You can't help but admire their style of play, it's exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me," he said, according to the Manchester City website.

Erling Haaland's father Alf-Inge Haaland is a former player for Manchester City. Erling's dad played an important role in his signing for Manchester City.

Manchester City will be facing arch-rivals Manchester United in the final of the FA Cup on June 3.

On June 11, Manchester City will be facing Inter Milan in the final of the UEFA Champions League. Manchester City hopes to win this prestigious title for the first time in its history.

