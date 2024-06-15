Euro 2024: Musiala's standout performance helps Germany seal 5-1 win over Scotland

Berlin [Germany], June 15 : Jamal Musiala's stellar performance in the opening match of EURO 2024 helped Germany clinch a sensational 5-1 victory over Scotland at the iconic Allianz Arena in Munich.

Julian Nagelsmann's men were dominating from the beginning of the game and did not give Scotland any chance to score in the game.

Germany looked bright in the opening stages of the game, with Wirtz bursting in behind the Scotland defence before attempting to lift it over, but the Scotland goalkeeper made a solid save to level the scoreline.

In just the 10th minute of the match, Florian Writz opened the scoreline for the Germans after he struck low and hard towards the bottom corner. Joshua Kimmich made the assist after he controlled well in the middle before driving the ball towards Writz.

The 21-year-old German striker also became the youngest player to score the opening goal at a European Championship. Writz also became the youngest football player for Germany to score in the history of the European Cup.

After the first goal, Jamal Musiala helped Germany score their second goal. German skipper Iker Gundogan found the ball in the middle and placed it to Kai Havertz, who was inside the penalty box. Without wasting time, the striker passed it to Musiala, who placed a fiery shot to get the back of the net.

In the 27th minute, Germany received a penalty after Musiala fell inside the penalty box. However, the VAR ruled out for the host.

Minutes later, Kimmich delivered a dangerous cross inside the penalty box, and Gundogan arrived inside the box to place a header towards the bottom corner, but the Scotland goalkeeper made no mistake to clear it.

In the 44th minute, Scottosh defender Ryan Porteous was sent off the field after he was seen a red corner by the referee after his risky challenge on Gundogan inside the box.

Just before the end of the first half, Kai Havertz scored the third goal for the Germans from the spot kick. He fired the ball towards the corner of the goal. Germany dominated the first 45 minutes and ended it with a 3-0 lead.

In the 57th minute, Musiala came inside the Scotland defence and crosses it into the box towards Writz but there was no meet it.

In the 68th minute, Musiala drove the ball down the left-hand side and cut it to the right, and sent it to Gundogan, who passed it towards Niclas Fullkrug, and the striker did not make any mistake to place a fiery shot into the top corner, giving Germany a 4-0 lead.

Minutes later, Germany scored another goal, but the host were disappointed since it was cancelled by the VAR as Fullkrug was offside.

After keeping the German defence safe throughout the match, Antonio Rudiger scored an own goal while clearing McKenna's header.

However, Emre Can placed the last nail on the coffin after he placed a stellar shot towards the bottom corner and found the bottom corner of the net.

Germany started the Euro 2024 on a higher note after they sealed a 5-1 win over Scotland in the inaugural match.

Musiala was named the Player of the Match after his continuous efforts inside the Scotland box.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor