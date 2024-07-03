Euro 2024: Turkey Secures Quarter-Finals With 2–1 Victory Over Austria

Merih Demiral's standout performance led Turkey to a thrilling 2-1 victory over Austria on Tuesday, securing their spot in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals. Demiral, named man-of-the-match, opened the scoring just 57 seconds into the game and later doubled his tally with a commanding header just before the hour mark. Goalkeeper Mert Gunok sealed the win with a crucial save in stoppage time.

The victory sets up a quarter-final showdown on Saturday in Berlin against the Netherlands, who earlier on the same day defeated Romania 3-0. Austria's Michael Gregoritsch narrowed the gap with a goal midway through the second half, but their hopes of leveling were crushed in the dying moments when Christoph Baumgartner's header was spectacularly saved by Gunok. Turkish fans celebrated in several German cities, filling the streets with car horns, flags, and chants, reminiscent of their memorable Euro 2008 semi-final campaign.

Austria, seen as dark horses of the tournament, faced a bitter exit, extending their wait for a first knockout match victory in a major tournament since 1954.