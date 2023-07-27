"Everyone knows his qualities": Manchester United's midfielder Christian Eriksen on signing Mason Mount

Texas [US], July 27 : Manchester United is in the USA for the pre-season tour. The club recently signed Mason Mount from Chelsea on a five-year deal. Manchester United's midfielder Christian Eriksen appraised his new teammate as he said everyone knows his qualities.

The Denmark international views his fellow midfielder as another part of the jigsaw that can help Erik Ten Hag's men achieve more success in 2023/24.

According to Manchester United's website Christian Eriksen said, I think everyone knows his qualities and he’s definitely a player that will add to our team in a very positive way. I definitely hope he will bring that experience and I'm sure he will. As you said, he's been in finals and he's won them. So that's what you want to be as a footballer. Now the aim is he can win something with us as well."

He added, "I think he's been taken very good care of, I think he's felt at home. I think, already, he doesn't seem like he's that new. I think he mingles in very well and fits in and is playing well."

When asked whether there will be a battle to get on dead-ball duties in the 2023/24 season Eriksen said, "There will be loads on free-kicks this season, I think! I think we need to get some more free kicks this season. But no, he's definitely a very good kicker of the ball and, definitely, we’ll [have to] see whoever's playing, whoever's on the pitch. I'm sure we'll find out who's in the best position to take a free-kick."

31-year-old Christian Eriksen further expressed himself as he said, "Yeah, it is getting closer," he told club media in the States when asked about what should be an exciting campaign, Ten Hag's second in charge. "Now we are back as a full squad, everyone together. There are no different groups and everyone is together, which is also a good feeling."

While concluding he said, "It's getting closer and all the things, all the meetings about the games coming up and the season. So yeah, you get the feeling that we're almost there."

