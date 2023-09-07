Ex-Inter Milan defender Dalbert secures Internacional move

Rio De Janeiro, Sep 7 Internacional have completed the signing of former Inter Milan left-back Dalbert on a free transfer, the Brazilian club said.

The 29-year-old agreed to a deal that runs until the end of the current Brazilian Serie A season, reports Xinhua.

Internacional reportedly beat off interest in the defender's signature from several other clubs in Brazil, including Santos and Sao Paulo.

In addition to Inter Milan, Dalbert's career has included spells at Nice, Fiorentina, Rennes and Cagliari.

Internacional are currently 14th in the 20-team Brazilian Serie A standings, 25 points behind leaders Botafogo.

