FC Goa announce the signature of defender Narayan Das

Goa [India], September 7 : Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa have acquired the services of defender Narayan Das. The left-back has signed a one-year deal with the club, marking his third stint with the Gaurs.

The West Bengal-born footballer was previously a part of FC Goa’s squad in the inaugural season of the league in 2014, before returning for a second stint in the 2017-18 season.

“It feels great to be back. I played a lot of my football in Goa and this is my second home, my home away from home. Now that I’m back with FC Goa, I want to do my best here,” Narayan Das said as cited by ISL's website after signing with FC Goa on Wednesday.

“A lot of things have changed since I was last here, but the similarities are the fans and the management. The fans continue to support us just like they have done right from the start, while the management is just as ambitious as they have always been. I’m excited to see the upgraded training facilities; we now have a set home training base as well as great support staff."

“This year, we have a reputed coach in Manolo Marquez who has worked wonders in Indian football, and I’m really looking forward to playing under him,” the 29-year-old added.

Ravi Puskur, FC Goa’s Director of Football also weighed in on the Club’s latest acquisition, saying, “We are delighted to welcome Narayan Das back to the FC Goa family. With his wealth of experience, he brings a valuable blend of skill and resilience to our squad.

"As we embark on our tenth season in the ISL, we believe that Narayan’s presence will bolster our defence and contribute to our pursuit of success on the pitch. We look forward to witnessing his continued growth and achievements in the Club’s colours,” he continued.

Das played for the Gaurs in the 2017-18 season as well, and the Club reached the semi-finals of the league on both occasions. He has plied his trade for East Bengal, Pune City FC, Delhi Dynamos, Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC as well, across the I-League and the ISL.

Also an Indian international, the defender was first called up to the national setup at the U19 level during the AFC U-19 Championship qualifiers in 2012. After featuring for the India U23 side, he made his debut for the senior national team the following year. With 29 international caps to his name, Das has also laid his hands on the SAFF Championship, the Tri-Nations Cup and the Intercontinental Cup once each.

Overall, Narayan Das has made 45 appearances for FC Goa so far across his previous stints and will look to add to his numbers as the Club gears up for its tenth season in the ISL.

