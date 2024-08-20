FC Goa kick off season 2024-25 in style with Gaur fest

Panaji (Goa)[India], August 20 : FC Goa ushered in the 2024-25 season with a memorable 'Gaur Fest', an event that brought together the Club's heart and soul - its players, staff and passionate fans.

The event began with a speech from FC Goa's CEO, Ravi Puskur. Addressing the gathered fans, Puskur spoke with pride about the progress made and called for fans' support, just like last season.

"In ten years, we have had a lot of highs and fair share of lows. We will have a long and hard season ahead of us. But through the course of the season, I am confident that we will have our fair share of highs. We need you to back the team. Last season, when the team picked up momentum, the stadium (atmosphere) was electric. We are hoping that would be the case this season too," he said, and his words were met with cheers, echoing the shared dreams and aspirations of everyone present.

Following the CEO, it was the turn of Head Coach Manolo Marquez to take the stage. With his calm demeanour and insightful reflections, Manolo recapped the previous season's highs and lows.

"Last season was okay, but in some moments, we were left to think we could have done something more. This season we will try (again)," he said, before concluding with the Club's famed war-cry: "The only thing that I can promise you is that these players will give everything in every single action, in every single game. Uzzo!"

And the fans listened intently, drawing inspiration from the Coach's confidence.

As the evening progressed, FC Goa took a moment to recognize those who have been the backbone of their unwavering support - the official fan clubs, FC Goa Fan Club and East Lower Army. These groups, who have been with the club through thick and thin, were felicitated in a heartfelt ceremony. The bond between the club and its supporters was palpable, a reminder of the community that FC Goa has built over the years.

The excitement in the stadium reached new heights as the Gaurs then unveiled their much-anticipated home jersey for the 2024-25 season. The fresh design, which captures the vibrant energy of the Gaurs, was met with thunderous applause from the fans. This moment was closely followed by the announcement of the squad for the new season. Each player's name was greeted with cheers, as fans showed their support and enthusiasm for the team that will represent them in the months ahead.

The biggest cheers of all happened when the name of Spanish midfielder Iker Guarrotxena was announced. Though Iker was not present, his best friend, Ashwin Toppo, the son of the club's groundsman, stood in his place.

The bond between Iker and Ashwin was forged during the 2022-23 season when the Spaniard first played for FC Goa. Although Iker left the club at the end of that season, their friendship remained strong, and now, as he returns to the Gaurs, he also reunites with his best friend. This gesture by FC Goa, giving Ashwin the opportunity to represent the midfielder at the squad reveal, is a testament to the club's dedication to building relationships and fostering a sense of community - values that were on full display throughout 'Gaur Fest'.

The evening's activities culminated in a friendly match between FC Goa and I-League side Sreenidi Deccan FC. The Gaurs displayed their readiness for the season, securing a 2-0 victory with goals from Armando Sadiku and Muhammed Nemil. The performance on the pitch was a promising sign of what's to come, but the night didn't end with the final whistle.

In true FC Goa spirit, the players and staff stayed back to interact with the hundreds of fans who had filled the stands. There were handshakes, jersey signings, and countless selfies, as fans got the chance to meet their heroes up close. This interaction was the perfect conclusion to an evening that was as much about the fans as it was about football.

Gaur Fest 2024 was more than just an event - it was a celebration of what it means to be part of the FC Goa family. With the new season on the horizon, the Gaurs have started on the right note, fueled by the passion and support of their ever-loyal fans.

