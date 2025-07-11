FC Goa part way with skipper Odei Onaindia

New Delhi [India], July 11 : Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa on Thursday announced the departure of Spanish centre-back and club captain Odei Onaindia, according to the ISL website.

His exceptional game-reading, aerial strength, and calmness under pressure made him one of the most dependable centre-backs in the league.

Onaindia joined the Gaurs ahead of the 2023-24 season, following head coach Manolo Marquez from Hyderabad FC. The move reunited him with a tactical setup he was well-acquainted with, allowing the defender to settle in quickly.

He struck up a formidable partnership with Sandesh Jhingan and the duo played a crucial role in FC Goa's strong defensive performances in the last two seasons.

Even after Jhingan's injury, Onaindia remained a steady presence at the back, forging a strong understanding with Nim Dorjee during the latter half of the campaign and the start of the following season.

Onaindia was a rock at the back, playing a key role in eight of FC Goa's nine clean sheets in the 2023-24 season. The team finished third in the regular season but lost in the semi-finals to Mumbai City FC.

The following season, he continued to lead the defence with calm and control. FC Goa finished second but once again fell in the semi-finals, this time against Bengaluru FC.

Their breakthrough came in the 2025 Kalinga Super Cup, where they beat Jamshedpur FC to win the Cup. Under Onaindia's leadership, the defence let in just two goals in the entire tournament.

