FC Goa secure services of Rowllin Borges on permanent deal

New Delhi [India], July 1 : Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa secured the signing of Rowllin Borges on a permanent contract following his successful loan stint with the club during the 2023-24 season.

The experienced midfielder has signed a new contract with the club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Borges, a native of Nuvem, Goa, has been a familiar face in Indian football, amassing over 200 appearances in the nation's top-flight leagues.

His football journey began with Sporting Clube de Goa and East Bengal FC in the I-League, and he made significant contributions.

The Indian international later transitioned to the ISL, representing NorthEast United FC, Mumbai City FC, and FC Goa.

The 2023-24 season marked one of Borges' best individual campaigns, where he showcased his talent and consistency. The 32-year-old scored five goals in 25 matches, helping FC Goa reach the semi-finals of the Durand Cup and the ISL Cup Playoffs. The Gaurs also secured a commendable third-place finish in the ISL League Stage, finishing just three points behind League-Shield winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez expressed his delight at Borges' extended association with the club.

"Rowllin has been a crucial part of our midfield since his arrival. He is an outstanding midfielder with excellent technical skills. His ability to advance from the second line and score, thanks to his superb shooting, is remarkable. His experience is a valuable asset to the team. Retaining Rowllin is crucial for FC Goa, as his leadership and skill set will play a key role in driving the team's performance," he said in a statement released by the club.

Borges was enthusiastic after signing his new contract with FC Goa and said, "I am overjoyed to continue my journey with FC Goa. Last season was incredible, both for me and the team, and I am grateful for the support from the fans, the coaching staff, and my teammates."

"Signing a permanent deal with my home state club is a dream come true, and I am committed to contributing to the club's ambitions and bringing more glory to Goa," the midfielder signed off.

