FIFA Women's World Cup: Brazil, Panama knocked out while France, Jamaica progress to Round of 16

Melbourne [Australia], August 3 : Brazil is out of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 after failing to win against Jamacia. France thrashed Panama with a 6-3 win.

At Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Wednesday, Brazil needed a win to qualify for the Round of 16 but Jamacia denied them to score a goal, thus the match ended 0-0.

France, Brazil, Jamaica and Panama were in Group F with France and Jamaica managing to progress into the Round of 16.

France finished in the first position with seven points. They played three games, winning two and drawing one.

Jamaica finished in the second spot with five points. Having played three games they won one and draw two.

Brazil failed to qualify for the Round of 16 as they finished in the third position with four points. They played three games, won one, lost one and drew one.

Panama came in the fourth position as they lost all their matches.

In the Brazil Vs Jamaica match, Brazil pushed hard for a win, they created many chances but failed to put the ball in the back of the net.

Brazil took 18 shots out of which eight were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 73 per cent. Brazil completed 600 passes with an accuracy of 76 per cent. They committed three fouls.

Jamaica took three shots and none was on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 27 per cent. They completed 235 passes with an accuracy of 50 per cent. Jamaica conceded eight fouls and got one yellow card.

In the France vs Panama match, France completely dominated their opponents in every aspect of the game.

France's Kadidiatou Diani scored a hat-trick against Panama in the Group stage match.

Goal scorers for France were Maelle Lakrar, Kadidiatou Diani, Lea Le Garrec and Vicki Becho.

Goal scorers for Panama were Marta Cox, Yomira Pinzon and Lineth Cedeno.

France took 26 shots out of which 10 shots were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 72 per cent. They completed 490 passes with an accuracy of 83 per cent.

France conceded 18 fouls.

Panama took six shots out of which only three were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 28 per cent. They completed 205 passes with an accuracy of 49 per cent. They conceded eight fouls and received one yellow card.

