FIFA World Cup 2022: Hosts Qatar accused of bribing Ecuador players for losing first game

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 opener, between hosts Qatar and Ecuador a new controversy has hit the marquee event. According to Amjad Taha, an expert in strategic political affairs and regional director of the British center in Saudi Arabia, Qatar allegedly bribed eight Ecuadorian players 7.4 million dollars to lose the opener.

He stated that his sources were insiders from the Qatar and Ecuador camps, and also urged the world to fight FIFA corruption. Taking to Twitter, he tweeted, "Exclusive: Qatar bribed eight Ecuadorian players $7.4 million to lose the opener(1-0 2nd half). Five Qatari and #Ecadour insiders confirmed this.We hope it's false. We hope sharing this will affect the outcome.The world should oppose FIFA corruption. @MailSport #WorldCup2022. Up till now, no one has verified Taha’s allegations. However, Front Office Sports claims that FIFA is becoming more concerned about match-fixing and anticipates over $100 billion in wagers (bets) on the competition.