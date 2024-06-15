Former Aston Villa goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies at the age of 26

New Delhi [India], June 15 : Millwall FC took to social media and announced the demise of former Aston Villa goalkeeper Matija Sarkic at the age of 26 on Saturday.

"Millwall Football Club is completely devastated to announce that Matija Sarkic has passed away at the age of 26. Sarkic, The Lions' number one goalkeeper, made 33 appearances for the club since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2023," Millwall said in a statement on the club's official website as quoted by Sky Sports.

"Montenegro international, Matija proudly represented his country on numerous occasions. Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija's family and friends at this immensely sad time. The club will make no further comment at this time and asks that the privacy of Matija's family is respected," the statement added.

Sarkic started his career in Anderlecht's youth before joining Aston Villa in 2015.

He played 60 games on loan at Shrewsbury, Birmingham, and Stoke before joining Millwall last August, where he made 33 appearances.

Sarkic earned his Montenegrin debut against Belarus in 2019 and was on international duty last week in a friendly against Belgium.

Millwall Supporters' Club posted on X: "What horrendous news to wake up to this morning that our goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has died at the young age of 26. Devastating news for his friends and family and all of us associated with Millwall. Once a lion, always a lion."

His former club, Aston Villa, also posted on X, "Everyone at Aston Villa is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of our former goalkeeper, Matija Sarkic. Matija joined our academy in 2015 and spent five years with the club, during which time he made his full international debut for Montenegro, before departing in the summer of 2020. The thoughts and condolences of all at the club are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time."

