Former Spain head coach Jorge Vilda says his sacking is "unfair"

Madrid [Spain], September 6 : Former Spain women's football head coach Jorge Vilda feels that his sacking is unfair.

Vilda's tenure lasted from 2015 to 2023 in which he guided Spain to their maiden World Cup title. However, he was sacked during the controversy of Spain FA president Luis Rubiales kissing Jenni Hermoso after their triumph.

"I am as well as you can be...having been fired after being world champion 10 days ago. I believe I have been fired unfairly," Vilda said in an interview with Cadena SER, according to Sky Sports.

"In sporting terms, I am going to accept all criticism, but on a personal level, I believe it has been unfair. It has been a special year, I've seen it as a Master's degree. Nothing has ever been said directly but indirectly things have been said that do not sit well with me. Things have been said that are not true," Vilda added.

Vilda was sacked after reportedly applauding Rubiales during a speech where he refused to resign. He has been replaced by Montse Tome as head coach. With this appointment, Tome became the first ever female manager to be appointed by Spain.

"I will never applaud anything sexist. I didn't really know why I was going to that [press conference]. I thought there was going to be a resignation. The president valued my work and announced my renewal and I applauded that. I also applaud Rubiales' management of women's football with a budget that has multiplied by four. Also, when 150 people around you are applauding, it is very difficult to be the only one who isn't," Vilda said.

Vilda has faced controversies during his tenure. Last September, 15 players wrote to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) threatening to boycott the national team if Vilda was not sacked from his position.

Spain is set to return to action under new leadership for the first time on September 22 against Sweden in the Women's Nations League.

